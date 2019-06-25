City shifts strategy after outcry on plans to dismantle Winnipeg homeless camps

The City of Winnipeg is shifting how it deals with complaints of homeless camps following criticism of past plans to dismantle the places some call home.

The city's 311 service and Winnipeg police now share reports or complaints of homeless dwellings directly with Main Street Project, a community group that helps people living on the street, rather than focusing on taking down the tents, tarps and structures, said city spokesperson Ken Allen.

Allen said the city's public works and community services departments are working closely with Winnipeg police and community groups on these "due to their sensitive nature."

"The public service overall is committed to working together with the Main Street Project, Mama Bear Clan, End Homelessness Winnipeg, Make Poverty History, and community volunteers to develop an inclusive plan for temporary encampments going forward, to ensure greater consultation takes place before the city takes actions that impact those experiencing homelessness," Allen wrote in an email statement.

The new collaborative approach is only a couple of weeks old, and the impetus for the change stems from outcry from some of those same groups last month, said Adrienne Dudek.

In May, news spread of city plans to hire a contractor to clean up biohazards like needles, as well as dismantle "bulky waste" that made up "temporary homeless shelters." A number of advocates called out the plans.

Adrienne Dudek is the director of supportive and transition housing with the Main Street Project. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

"As a community we responded very strongly to voice our concerns around how to assist people who are living there and not just displace people who are ... already displaced," said Dudek.

"Co-ordinated through End Homelessness, we were able to meet with the city, and the city met us half way — the city was open to working with us."

Dudek said now 311 has committed to share complaints of homeless camps with Main Street Project within 48 hours. The police service is also making an effort to differentiate between what is a violent or immediate threat versus what may actually be a well-being check, she added.

Main Street Project will also help with recommendations for removing bulky waste when a situation appears to be resolved, she said.

"I think everyone [the city and police] is well aware right now that unless it's a safety threat or unless there's something immediately going on that the police need to respond to, there is no timeline."

First wave

Allan Par sits on the bed in the two-room shack he constructed next to a parking lot bridge and creek off Empress Street. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Allan Par could be among the first wave of people living on the street to benefit from the new relationship.

Par built an elaborate shack from scavenged pallet wood and other discarded materials in the St. James area.

Allan Par intends to use the piles of scavenged wood on his shack. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Winnipeg police investigated after reports of a disturbance off Empress Street, Const. Brian Boyd said last Tuesday.

He arrived to find Par wasn't disturbing anyone, and he just needed to be connected with services.

Winnipeg police Const. Brian Boyd says he was impressed by Par's resourcefulness and wanted to help him out of a tough spot. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Boyd called a city social worker, who spoke with Par about his situation, and the case was then handed off to Main Street Project. A crew of two outreach workers obtained consent from Par on Thursday to start looking for a more permanent home.

Tour Par's shack:

Allan Par built this shack using discarded pallet woods and other materials in the industrial sections of Winnipeg's St. James area. 0:52

For now, Par's shack remains in place, despite it being against city bylaws, while housing experts work with him to find a more long-term solution, said Dudek.

She said there are widespread misunderstandings about what goes on at homeless camps in the city. There's a misconception that some are violent "meth camps" where drug use runs rampant, Dudek explained.

"That may be the case in some cases, but that's not everybody," she said, adding people end up on the street for a complex variety of reasons, including addiction, mental health issues and displacement.

Dudek said many people who live on the street in makeshift camps are already "well-resourced" by groups like Main Street Project, and she is encouraged the city is on board with taking a different tact.

No new funds

No new funds from the city have flowed to Main Street Project, though long-term Dudek anticipates the new model could lead to an increased workload for the organization.

She said there's always a need for more funding, resources and volunteers, and it's ultimately the responsibility of everyone in the community to care for those in need.

The Main Street Project has an outreach van that drives around the city. Workers check on homeless people to see what they need. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"Poverty and substance use and mental health and trauma and the displacement inter-generationally of people who have experienced trauma, until we tackle those systemic issues and actually provide supports that people are dictating they will use, then we're not going to be able to make that imprint," she said.

"We need to take the stigma out of homelessness and we need to put the humanity back in."

Main Street Project and other community partners are expected to meet with city officials Tuesday to assess how the new model is working.