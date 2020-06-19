City dismantles Wellington Crescent homeless encampment

The City of Winnipeg dismantled a homeless encampment in the affluent Wellington Crescent neighbourhood on Friday — the third removal in the city over the past 10 days.

On Friday, the public works department removed debris from what the Winnipeg Police Service described as an abandoned encampment on the south side of the Assiniboine River, near the intersection of Wellington Crescent and the Maryland Bridge.

The police asked the public works department to remove the encampment, public works spokesperson Julie Dooley said.

The police said they responded to a call at the site about 9 a.m., where they found a man at the site.

"He advised to officers he has not been staying there," the police said in a statement. "This male was arrested on an unrelated matter. As the encampment was abandoned, it was taken down."

WATCH | City removes homeless encampment:

The City of Winnipeg dismantled a homeless encampment in the affluent Wellington Crescent neighbourhood on Friday — the third removal in the city over the past 10 days. 1:38

The police did not say why the man was arrested or whether any charges were laid.

The Main Street Project was not involved in the dismantling of the Wellington Crescent camp in any manner, spokesperson Cindy Titus said.

One week ago, the city dismantled two other encampments near the Disraeli Freeway and overpass.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman was not aware of the Wellington Crescent encampment when he was asked on Friday whether the city would dismantle more temporary shelters this summer.

"We're going to follow a compassionate lens," said the mayor, adding the city tries to connect people without housing to social services and mental-health services.

"What you've seen in the past is where safety concerns are raised, then steps will be taken to try to address those safety concerns."

The mayor said housing and health care are primarily provincial responsibilities and noted the province was silent when the city dismantled the Disraeli Freeway camps.

"We have not heard a lot from the province in recent weeks in terms of what they're doing to measure their success in making real improvements for the individuals that are affected," Bowman said.

The province said in a statement it has spent $137 million on mental health, addictions and affordable housing since it was first elected in 2016.

"Press conferences and placing blame don't solve issues facing those most vulnerable — smart and targeted investments do," Families Minister Heather Stefanson said in a statement. "Our proven track record supports our commitment to improving the lives of those most in need."