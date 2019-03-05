2nd man charged in random home invasion that killed Jaime Adao, 17

A second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed in what police say was a random home invasion last month.

Geordie Delmar James, 34, was charged with manslaughter Wednesday in the death of Jaime Adao Jr., police said Thursday. Police say they believe James was in the home during the March 3 homicide.

Adao was studying at home with his grandmother when he was attacked and killed during a break-in. Police said at the time a man forced his way into the home with a weapon.

Ronald Chubb, 29, was charged last month with second-degree murder in connection with Adao's death.

Chubb was shot by police during the incident and taken to hospital in critical condition. He's since been discharged from hospital and remains in custody, police said Thursday.

James was arrested while already in custody at Headingley Correctional Centre on Wednesday afternoon. He remains in custody.

Const. Jay Murray confirmed on Thursday that James and Chubb are acquaintances, but said he couldn't say more because the investigation is ongoing.

Teen remembered as a hero

Adao was set to graduate this spring from Tec Voc High School in Winnipeg's West End, and his death left the city's Filipino community and his close-knit family reeling.

His parents, Imelda and Jaime Adao, told CBC in March their son was a hero whose quick action to contact police likely saved his grandmother's life.

The teen was passionate about baking and loved helping out in his parents' bakery, where they sell Filipino bread and other treats, his family said in March. Called Jimboy by his parents, he hoped to be involved in the family business one day, family said.

The attack shook police as well. Police dispatchers on the phone with the teen overheard parts of the attack, police said.

"There was a very calm and collected young man on the phone for the bulk of the phone call, and it turned into an absolutely gut-wrenchingly tragic event," police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver told media at the time.

Manitoba's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, is investigating the shooting of Chubb during his arrest.