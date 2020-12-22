Winter storm could cause delays, cancellations to Winnipeg home care: WRHA

Winnipeg home care services could be cancelled or delayed over the next few days, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says, as the city braces for a possible winter storm.

Community health services, including home care, may be affected by the storm, the health authority said in a news release Monday.

Southern Manitoba is under a winter storm warning Monday evening. The storm is expected to begin Tuesday morning and bring 15-25 centimetres of blowing snow by Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

Gusting winds are also expected to develop throughout the day, causing visibility problems, the weather agency says.

The impact on community health services will depend on the severity of the storm ands its impact on transportation and access to clients, the WRHA says.

"Weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible for clients," the health authority said Monday.

"Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules. However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable."

Clients whose visits are affected will be contacted by phone, the health authority says. Visits could be delayed, rescheduled or cancelled altogether, depending on the nature of the service.

If you want to cancel or postpone your visit, you can contact your case coordinator or nurse, the WRHA says, or call the after-hours service line at 204-788-8331.

"Home care clients may consider initiating their back-up/storm plans, if possible," the release says. "We anticipate that service will resume as per usual once the storm has cleared, and we apologize in advance for any disruption this may cause our clients."