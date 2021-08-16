Woman dies after inner city shooting, Winnipeg's 28th homicide this year

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was shot in the inner city early Monday morning and died.

Officers were called to Young Street between Sargent and Ellice avenues around 2 a.m.

They found a 45-year-old woman with a severe gunshot wound, Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital in critical condition, and she later died.

The woman's name has not been released.

It was the 28th homicide in Winnipeg so far this year.

Investigators taped off Young Street Monday morning.

Police tape blocks off a stretch of Young Street on Monday morning. A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Police have not released any information about potential suspects and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone who has information can call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers .

