3-year sentence for woman guilty of accessory to murder for body found in barrel

In a wavering voice, the aunt of a woman murdered in Winnipeg two years ago read a letter written by the victim's mother to one of three people charged in her death Tuesday morning.

"I hope that you never have to go through the heartbreaking pain that I experience everyday since December 2016," Jennifer Barrett's aunt read out loud from a letter written by Barrett's mother to Holley Sullivan in a Winnipeg courtroom.

"No, the pain does not get better with time."

Jennifer Barrett, was 42 when her body was found decomposing in a barrel behind a Waverley Heights home in December 2016. Police say her body was found in chemicals to aid in its decomposition and DNA was required to identify her.

Holley Alyssa Carrie Sullivan pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact on Feb. 22.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Kroft accepted the Crown and defence's jointly recommended sentence of three years less one year time served.

"I wish you could have found it in your heart to do something, anything, to save Jennifer's life," Barrett's mother wrote in her letter to Sullivan.

"Jen did not deserve to die this way, and no other human being, either."

3 accused shared home where victim was found

Sullivan, then 28, of Calgary was one of two women charged with accessory to murder in February 2017 in connection with Barrett's death. Jessica Reid, then 34, of Winnipeg was also charged. Her trial is set to begin in January 2019.

Police also arrested Perez Adaryll Cleveland, then 43, and charged him with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty in September.

At the time of Barrett's death, Sullivan, Reid and Perez all lived together in the home where her body was later found. They moved out in November of that year, one month before Barrett was located.

Police believe Cleveland assaulted Barrett over the course of several days and then killed her more than three months before her body was found.

Perez Adaryll Cleveland has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Barrett. (Winnipeg Police Service)

All three women are thought to have had some intimate involvement with Cleveland, court heard. Crown attorney Keith Eyrikson read in a statement of facts that Sullivan had been physically, financially, emotionally and sexually abused by Cleveland after their relationship started in 2010.

Reid and Cleveland were former common-law partners, and she filed for a protection order against him Oct. 17, 2016, less than two months after Barrett is believed to have been killed.

Barrett and Cleveland met and dated in Sudbury, Ont., but broke up in the 1990s, her brother Jason Barrett told CBC News in March.

In 1999, Sudbury police issued an arrest warrant for Cleveland for a series of offences, including assault and threatening death.

Jason Barrett said Cleveland and his sister, a nurse and mother, connected again and she moved from Sudbury in 2012, eventually landing in Winnipeg.

Victim was proud nurse, hockey mom: parents

In their statements, Barrett's parents wrote their daughter was a proud nurse and good mother to her son. She spent hours at the rink as a hockey mom and manager for her son's team, wrote her father.

He called the day he learned of her death the darkest of his life.

"The pain of that day will stay with me forever," he wrote. "The DNA swab … to identify her was painless, but at the same time was tearing my heart out. Just know that our DNA had to be used to identify my daughter. "

In a poem called A Mom's Grief, Barrett's mother addressed her daughter directly.

"I cry for you because I miss you so much and my heart is broken beyond repair. I try not to cry so much because this is not the end. I'm positive we will meet again in Heaven," she wrote.

"Love, Mom."