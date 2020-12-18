Lace 'em up, but keep your distance: Winnipeg hockey rinks to open with restrictions

Hockey players and toboggan enthusiasts will be able to delight in the outdoor wonders of winter break after all.

The City of Winnipeg and the province have sorted out how rinks can open safely and keep with the current five-person limit on gatherings.

"I am very pleased that the rinks will be opening very soon, [and] encourage everyone — especially all those Jets fans out there — to get out there on the ice," said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

When provincewide pandemic-related restrictions were extended and tweaked last week, there was confusion about what they would mean for rinks.

Some community clubs worried staff and volunteers could be on the hook to enforce rules, such as restricting gatherings to five — except when more than five people live in the same household.

Jay Shaw, the City of Winnipeg's director of emergency management, said enforcement won't fall to municipalities, community clubs and other organizations that operate rinks and slides.

Those groups will be required to take "reasonable steps" to ensure the rules are clearly communicated.

"This means that signs will be put up at facilities, clearly indicating the rules, but it will be up to the individuals to ensure that they are complying with the health orders and not up to the owners of the rinks to monitor," Shaw said at a Thursday news conference.

"The onus is on the individuals."

Anyone using rinks or toboggan slides must maintain at least two metres of separation unless they are from the same household, said Shaw.

Organized league games or competitions of any kind aren't allowed. Players can practise skills like stick handling, shooting and passing, but organized game play is a no-no.

Those who wanted more clear advice on what that rule means for games that aren't organized did not receive that clarity from Shaw on Thursday.

A small group plays hockey at Windsor Community Centre hockey rink on Friday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

To call shinny, for example, an organized game is a bit of an oxymoron, since it's technically an informal game of hockey between friends and rink rats that often takes shape with little or no planning.

Asked directly about that, Shaw acknowledged it will be a challenge but stopped short of providing specific guidance on whether or not shinny is allowed, or how rules around it would be enforced.

Instead, he suggested people review the public health orders restricting gatherings to five.

"It's going to look different," he said. "We know that kids are going to get out there with their sticks and pucks and we want them to follow the public health orders as close as possible."

Flooding began at St. Vital Park this week. Additional snow clearing and flooding was still needed before city rinks at Harbourview and Kildonan Park can open, Shaw said Thursday.

The circular rink beneath the canopy at The Forks was flooded earlier this week. A number of other pleasure rinks are already flooded or will be soon, and opening timelines will depend on temperature and snow.

"We're hoping for some co-operation from Mother Nature," said Shaw.

WATCH | Manitoba restrictions allow for some winter fun: