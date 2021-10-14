Former Winnipeg hockey coach found dead after being charged with sexual assault of players

Former Winnipeg hockey coach Robert (Bob) Dawson, who was charged last month with sexual assault and child pornography offences, has been found dead, according to Winnipeg police.

Dawson, 57, was arrested and charged on Sept. 1, following a three-month investigation that began after police were contacted in June by two people who said they were sexually assaulted by a man who coached their hockey team between 1993 and 1995.

The people were teenagers at the time and players in the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association, police said.

The police service's sex crimes unit secured a search warrant for Dawson's house on Lake Park Drive, in the city's Southdale neighbourhood, where Dawson was arrested.

Investigators had since spoken with a number of other individuals, including some who had come forward since the news of the arrest came out.

Dawson was found dead at a hotel in the St. James–Assiniboia area on Wednesday after police were called about a sudden death Foul play is not suspected.

The two former players who made the original report, told police they were separately invited to Dawson's home, where he gave them money and alcohol and sexually assaulted them, McKinnon said.

They further reported that the incidents had been photographed and videotaped at the time.

At the time of his arrest in September, Dawson was not believed to be coaching anymore. He was a practising lawyer, however, based out of his home.

To ensure none of his clients' rights were violated during the police search through materials in Dawson's home, a lawyer independent from him, police and the Crown was appointed to gp through any items police wanted to seize and only provide those not protected by solicitor-client privilege.