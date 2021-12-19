7 years after fatal hit and run, Winnipeg police issue new plea for tips

It's been seven years since a Winnipeg man was killed in a hit and run that remains unresolved to this day, but police are hoping someone will come forward with information that could lead them to the driver.

Cody Joss, 21, was walking north on Inkster Boulevard at McGregor Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2014, when he was hit by a westbound vehicle. He died of his injuries in hospital.

Police say the vehicle had fled before officers arrived.

In a news release Sunday, the Winnipeg Police Service said investigators are asking the public to review the incident and "report any suspicions or information they believe could assist."

Anyone with information can call investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This is not the first time the police service has issued a plea for assistance with this case. Police asked for the public's help in 2015, 2016 and 2019.