Fire engulfs roof of historic Winnipeg building, closes surrounding streets

Winnipeg fire crews are still on the scene fighting a fire in a historic seven-storey building in the city's downtown after flames engulfed the roof early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building under renovation at 138 Portage Avenue East just after 2:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames pouring out of the roof and going through the elevator shaft.

Crews used aerial ladders and water streams to fight the fire. In addition, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service drone and the police service's chopper were used to direct crews on how the fire was progressing.

Just after 8 a.m. Winnipeg Police tweeted that eastbound Portage East off Main Street, and Main Street at Pioneer Avenue is closed. Crews are expected to be on the scene for an extended period of time

Fire crews are still on the scene controlling a fire that engulfed the brick building. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The seven-storey brick building is a municipally designated historic building known as the Keewayden Building or the Crowley Building.

Built for the Notre Dame Investment company in 1909, early tenants of the building included architects, the Austria-Hungary consulate and a cigar company.

In 1928 it was sold to the Jacob-Crowley Manufacturing Company, which started out making women's clothing. During the Second World War, the company made 75,000 garments for the Canadian army and navy.

The building, designated in 2017, has an assessed value of $3.1 million.