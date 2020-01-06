Maribeth Tabanera's artist alias is Kulisan, a Tagalog word with two meanings: move and campaign.

"I chose this name because it resonated with my passion for dance and social justice," said the 31-year-old Winnipegger, who is always on the move as a hip-hop dancer, DJ and youth internship co-ordinator at two city schools.

Tabanera has been dancing for more than 25 years and she is a star in the city's hip hop and dance battle scene.

"Through art and education I have been able to find my own personal purpose," said Tabanera, who is now the subject of an episode of Our Scene, an ongoing web video series about influential dancers in Winnipeg.

Our Scene is produced by local filmmakers GeNie Baffoe and Quan Luong, with Ryan Offenloch. Our Scene was produced as part of CBC's Creator Network, which engages storytellers across Manitoba. The first video, featuring dancer and teacher Azrael (Angel) Advincula, can be found here.