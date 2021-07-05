RCMP rescue Winnipeg woman hiking at Pisew Falls amid heat wave

Wabowden RCMP rescued a Winnipeg hiker suffering from the heat in Pisew Falls Provincial Park on Saturday.

According to the RCMP, the 50-year-old woman was with another hiker approximately six kilometres from the end of the Pisew Falls-Kwasitchewan Falls hiking trail exit when she experienced heat-related medical distress.

The temperature at the time was 37 C.

The two hikers were advised to go to the nearby Grass River to cool down and await rescue. RCMP officers reached the pair by boat and brought them to EMS personnel for medical attention.

The two were treated for dehydration, and no serious injuries were reported.

"With these types of temperatures and being outside and exercising, fluid intake is extremely important," said RCMP media relations officer Paul Manaigre.

Manitoba Parks characterizes the Pisew Falls-Kwasitchewan Falls Hiking Trail as a difficult backcountry trail that is only recommended for those who are prepared for a rugged hike.

"With the temperatures being well over 35 C, it would be a pretty difficult hike at that time," Manaigre said,

He added that it's important to hike to your abilities during the heat wave, make sure you let people know where you are, hydrate and ideally bring a GPS device with you.

According to Manaigre, the woman was well once she rehydrated.