Winnipeg high school football player given Indigenous youth award dreams of inspiring others

A Winnipeg high school football player who was honoured by his school, family and a Winnipeg Blue Bomber Thursday dreams of one day being a professional athlete himself, and being an inspiration for other First Nations people.

Oak Park Raiders tight end Dawson Andrews received a Manitoba Indigenous Youth Achievement Award on Feb. 2, but was surrounded by his teammates, mom and words of encouragement Thursday.

The awards are given to young Indigenous people every year for excelling in areas such as academics, arts and sports, To Andrews, the award is about more than sports.

"I want to inspire people to be better than themselves and treat themselves better because I know a lot of Indigenous people probably beat themselves down a lot," Andrews said.

Upon receiving his award, Andrews received a star blanket and medallion.

On Thursday, he received a Nic Demski Winnipeg Blue Bombers jersey from the former Oak Park receiver.

Demski, a two-time Grey Cup champion with his hometown club, was inside the locker room as a special guest.

Nic Demski, a former receiver with the Oak Park Raiders and now a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver, was at high high school Thursday to congratulate Raiders tight end Dawson Andrews for receiving a Manitoba Indigenous Youth Achievement Award. (Derek Leung/Getty Images/File)

He came back he says to support Andrews and the team, letting them know about an important lesson he learned while he was still a student at Oak Park: appreciate the support that surrounds you.

"On the field obviously goes a long way but outside of the field making sure you're held accountable doing the right things off the field, and in the classroom, in the community, making sure you're making the right decisions even on the weekends," Demski said.

A proud member of the Dakota Tipi First Nation, Andrews was also on the committee that selected other winners.

He said being on the committee was important to him so he could understand the trials they have gone through in their own lives.

Huge congratulations to Oak Park student Dawson Andrews who was awarded the MIYAA (Manitoba Indigenous Youth Achievement Awards): Athletics this evening at a virtual ceremony! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/proud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#proud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/accomplishanything?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#accomplishanything</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zeis3CTBAl">pic.twitter.com/Zeis3CTBAl</a> —@OakParkHighNews

"You can't judge people just by what's in front of you. You have to learn from what they experienced," Andrews said.

There was a time when he sat around and did nothing.

Andrews recalled going to a Winnipeg YMCA and accidentally dropped a weight on his foot. He didn't know what he was doing and called it embarrassing.

He said moments like that have shaped him into the person he is and aspires to be, someone who has grit, desire, dedication and trusts the process — slogans etched inside the Raiders locker room.

"You're going to learn somewhere even if it's embarrassing," he said.

Congratulations to Raider football player Dawson Andrews. He was a recipient at tonight’s MIYAA ceremony. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/proud?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#proud</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PembinaTrails?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PembinaTrails</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OakParkHighNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OakParkHighNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/1dQlOBOW3B">pic.twitter.com/1dQlOBOW3B</a> —@op_footballwpg

He credited Raiders varsity boys' head coach Stu Nixon for providing him an opportunity on the gridiron, one which has seen him grow off the field.

"Mr. Nixon came up to me one day in class and asked if I would like to join the team. I accepted his offer and without football, I probably wouldn't be here today," Andrews said when he accepted his award last week.

Tragically, he lost two of his older brothers while they were still young.

"Jordan ended up dying in a car crash 20 years ago. Preston lived with the pain of survivors guilt and he turned to drugs and alcohol, and I promised on both their graves that I will never do that," Andrews said.

Instead he promises to work hard, play hard and keep trying to inspire those around him.