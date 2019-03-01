Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg High School choir ready to hit the stage with Foreigner
Video

Winnipeg High School choir ready to hit the stage with Foreigner

Students from Shaftesbury High School's choir will get the opportunity of a lifetime when they perform in front of thousands with the band Foreigner at Bell MTS Place.
Students from Shaftesbury High School's choir will get the opportunity of a lifetime when they perform in front of thousands with the band Foreigner at Bell MTS Place. 2:22
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us