High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg after release Thursday

A convicted sex offender was released from jail this week and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.

Curtis Leroy George, 29, is considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against women and girls of all ages, the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said in a news release Friday.

George was released from Headingley Correction Centre on Thursday after serving a sentence for failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order, the release says.

He has a lengthy criminal record including sexual interference, five counts of sexual assault, six counts of assault, criminal harassment and numerous breaches of recognizance and probation orders.

He was previously released from prison after serving a two-year sentence at Stony Mountain Institution for criminal harassment of a woman between April 2016 and February 2018. Police say George stalked, harassed and exposed himself to the victim around her workplace and nearby buildings.

His criminal history dates back to 2010, when he attacked two women and was convicted of two counts of sexual assault. The following year, George was convicted of sexual interference involving a 13-year-old girl.

Also in 2011, Goerge was convicted of five counts of sexual assault, after he sexually assaulted five random female victims while they were walking or jogging.

George was also convicted of assaulting a female correctional officer.

'Vigilante action' not tolerated: police

As conditions for his release, George will not be allowed to go to Portage Place, City Place and its parkade, the Bell MTS Centre, or the skywalk that connects those buildings, as well as anywhere within 10 metres of 345 Graham Ave., police say.

He is also banned from schools, daycares, playgrounds and community centres, as well as any public park or swimming area where people under 16 are present or could reasonably expected to be present.

He's been ordered to attend sex offender counselling and will be subject to those conditions until May 2023.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit is a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP. Police say information about George was released to help the public stay safe.

"Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Mr. George will not be tolerated," police said in the release.

If you have information about George, you can contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Offender Unit at 204-984-1888.

You can also call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8577 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.