High-risk sex offender to return to Winnipeg after release, police say

Police are warning the public a high-risk sex offender is expected to live in Winnipeg after being released from provincial custody Friday.

Winston George Thomas, 42, is considered at high risk to re-offend in a sexually violent manner against all females, both adults and children, the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit said in a news release Friday.

Thomas will be subject to supervised probation until Dec. 13, 2020, police say. He'll also be subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Thomas has been in and out of Headingley Correctional Centre numerous times since 2010. The sex offender unit put out news releases about him in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 but his arrests go back to 2003.

The sex assault charges against Thomas date back to 2003, when he was convicted of breaking into a woman's house and sexually assaulting her.

He was convicted again in 2006 of sexual assault against another woman, and then again in 2008 of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Police are warning the public about Thomas and also urging people to call them if he is seen. Thomas is described as 5-foot-9 and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit can be reached at 204-984-1888. After normal business hours, please contact the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222.

Callers may also call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-8477.