Fire engulfs roof of historic Winnipeg high rise, closes surrounding streets

Winnipeg fire crews are still on the scene fighting a fire in a historic high rise in the city's downtown after flames engulfed the roof early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a high rise under construction at 138 Portage Avenue East just after 2:30 a.m. where they found heavy flames pouring out of the roof and going through the elevator shaft.

Crews used aerial ladders and water streams to fight the fire. In addition, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service drone and the police service's chopper were used to direct crews on how the fire was progressing.

Just after 8 a.m. Winnipeg Police tweeted that eastbound Portage East off Main Street, and Main Street at Pioneer Avenue is closed. Crews are expected to be on the scene for an extended period of time

The high rise is a municipally designated historic building known as the Keewayden Building or the Crowley Building. It was built in 1909.