4 teens found stuck in elevator after $30K damage done to downtown Winnipeg highrise, police say

Winnipeg police believe four teenagers broke into a Broadway-area highrise on Sunday morning and caused approximately $30,000 in damages.

Police were called to a highrise behind the Fort Garry Hotel, south of Broadway and Garry Street, at about 8:45 a.m.

They found four teenagers stuck in a secure elevator and took them into custody.

Police believe they broke into the building, went to a large viewing area above the Prairie 360 restaurant and broke a number of windows.

A spokesperson from Edison Properties, the company that owns the building, said someone broke into the empty commercial suite through an unsecured commercial elevator.

A 14-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys were arrested for breaking and entering and mischief over $5,000. They were released.

Another 17-year-old boy was charged with breaking and entering and mischief over $5,000 but is being held in custody.

The Edison Properties spokesperson said the apartments in the building were never accessible to the teenagers and the tenants weren't at risk.

"We have reviewed security procedures that are in place and anticipate no further issues as this was an isolated incident," they said in an emailed statement.

