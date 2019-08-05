Water, ice cream and shade: How Winnipeggers got through the heat wave

Despite nearly three days under a heat warning, Winnipeggers still found ways to get outside.

Environment Canada ended its warning around 3:30 p.m. CT Sunday as the temperature hit 31 C in full sunshine.

That's a degree off Saturday's blazing high of 32 C, but still short of the 1983 record Winnipeg hit when the temperature soared to 35.5 C, according to Environment Canada historical data.

CBC Manitoba asked people how they were faring in the heat.

Mike Jundil rides his new bicycle in the scorching heat in Winnipeg on Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Mike Jundil moved to Winnipeg a week ago from Dubai, so the heat wasn't fazing him. There, he said, temperatures can hit 40 C for much of the year and he mostly stayed inside where there was air conditioning.

"It's kind of a relief. At least you can go outside. Like this is nothing," he said while taking a break from riding his new bike in Assiniboine Park.

"Maybe I'm just used to it. But as long as you put on sunscreen, as long as you drink plenty of cold water or regular water, you should be good," he said.

In comparison to where he's coming from, the weather is "definitely better," Jundil said. "Still haven't tried out the winters though. I hear they're pretty brutal."

Jundil chose Winnipeg for its beauty and rivers, he said.

"I have an apartment that overlooks the river. So it's a pleasant sight to see, see people walking around, walking around, biking around each day."

John Bend and Jessie Russell-Edmonds enjoy ice cream treats at Winnipeg's Bridge Drive-In on Sunday. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Ice cream was the beat-the-heat solution for John Bend and Jessie Russell-Edmonds — especially after a 10-kilometre bike ride.

Cycling in the heat was "not terrible," said Bend. "The winds kind of hittin' ya. It's nice. And we had something to look forward to, so that drove us a bit." He planned to stay hydrated and possibly drop in at The Forks later in the day.

Russell-Edmonds' plan for the rest of the day? "Just getting out to get ice cream."

Jack Ballantine-Dickson and Dawn Ballantine-Dickson stroll through Assiniboine Park in Winnipeg on Sunday during the third day of a heat wave. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Staying inside in the air conditioning, and a Saturday visit to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, was how Jack Ballantine-Dickson said he was dealing with the heat wave.

"We were just at church and the church was hot. Everybody was making fans out of their bulletins so that was interesting to watch people do that," said Dawn Ballantine-Dickson.

"I've seen that done in Alabama but I've never seen that done in Winnipeg before. So, they were coping with the heat."

Sunday, they were headed to Assiniboine Park to take in a jazz concert at the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden.

Popsicles are key to hydration, said Jack.

"We've been eating a lot of [them]. We have grandkids so when they're not there we eat their popsicles. So that's good."

Manoj Chaudhari embraces the heat in Assiniboine Park. He said he was thankful it wasn't -40 C (Travis Golby/CBC )

It's better than –40 C.

That's how Winnipeg Blues Cricket Club player Manoj Chaudhari felt about spending hours in the blazing sun playing the sport at Assiniboine Park.

"[It's] for the love of the game," he said. "This is what we wait for all year round so we don't mind it."

He said his strategy to conserve energy was staying in the shade and drinking lots of water.

"Definitely this year, I find it's been a bit hotter than my personal liking," said Chaudhari. "But overall, at the end of the day, it's better than –40 C."