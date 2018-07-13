Siloam, city open air-conditioned spaces as Winnipeg bakes under heat warning

Siloam Mission plans to keep its air-conditioned space open and the city is inviting the public to cool off in its buildings as Winnipeg deals with a heat wave.

An Environment Canada heat warning is in effect for southern Manitoba on Friday and Saturday.

"If there is an extreme warning out there, then default, we'll keep it open," communications manager Luke Thiessen said about Siloam Mission, which usually closes from 2 to 4 p.m. for cleaning.

"If it looks like it's going to be especially hot — a dangerous situation out there — we'll keep it open so people can stay in the air-conditioned drop-in space."

CBC meteorologist John Sauder forecasts a high of 31 C on Friday and a high of 33 C on Saturday – but the humidity will make it feel much hotter, with a humidex of 40 or higher on Saturday.

"Saturday will be our 14th day with a high temperature in Winnipeg over 30, and that doubles our total from all of last year," Sauder said.

Don't forget your sunscreen and hat and drink lots of water, especially on Saturday, he says.

"Try to be in the shade as much as possible," whether on the golf course or simply waiting for a bus, he advised.

Leisure centres and libraries are among the city buildings where people who don't have access to air conditioning can go to cool off.

Pools, spray pads and wading pools can also help residents cool down, city officials said in a news release.

Locations and hours of leisure centres and libraries are available from the 311 telephone service and on the city website.

Elderly at risk

Winnipeggers should check on vulnerable people such as older people, particularly those who don't have friends or family available, and young children, the news release says.

"Keep an eye on your pets," Sauder said, and the city said people should make sure pets have access to water and shade.

Never leave people or pets unattended for even a few minutes in parked vehicles, where temperatures rise quickly.

The city also reminds people who use cooling appliances such as portable air conditioners that overloading electrical circuits can cause fires.

The heat will end when a cold front arrives in the Red River Valley on Saturday evening bringing a line of thunderstorms, Sauder said.

He forecasts a high of 24 C on Sunday.

