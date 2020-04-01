Health Sciences Centre staff in 2 wards self-isolating after possible exposure to COVID-19 patient

Health-care staff who work in at least two wards at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre are self-isolating after possible exposure to a COVID-19 patient.

A shift of nurses, doctors and other staff working in the wards at HSC Wednesday were told to leave and self-isolate for 14 days, said Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals president Bob Moroz.

At least some of those in isolation are members of the MAHCP union, Moroz said, though he doesn't know how many health-care workers in total are self-isolating.

Manitoba health officials have not yet confirmed this.

Moroz said a new set of guidelines have also been introduced Thursday morning regarding the use of personal protective equipment, or PPE. All staff at Manitoba hospitals who have any interaction with patients will now have access to some form of PPE, he said.

"Our members are really upset, they followed every single protocol," he said. "The overarching message that I am getting from my members is that, what has taken so long?"

On Wednesday afternoon, chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa confirmed all staff heading into HSC and other hospitals would be screened from now on, including having their temperature taken and being asked to report symptoms and travel history.

The measure was put in place after the first cases of Manitoba health-care staff testing positive for COVID-19 were announced this week.

At least four front-line staff have tested positive at three different Manitoba hospitals, including two at the Grace Hospital, one at St. Boniface Hospital and one at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre.