Winnipeg Regional Health Authority warns public of text message scam
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says people receiving text messages claiming to be from the WRHA, asking recipients to click on an e-transfer link.
One of the province's health regions is warning members of the community about a scam.
The health authority says these messages are not legitimate, and advises recipients not to click on any links or provide any personal information.
The region does not solicit personal information or conduct any of its financial business via text message, the release adds.
This scam has been reported to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security for further review and investigation.
