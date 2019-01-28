Judge rules against WRHA's bid to claw back $3,500 from former worker

A Manitoba judge has upheld an arbitrator's decision not to get involved in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's fight to claw back cash it says was overpaid to a now-retired employee.

The decision is a setback for the WRHA as it attempts to recoup more than $1.2 million it accidentally paid out to hundreds of employees between 2012 and 2015.

The WRHA originally filed a grievance with the Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers under the workforce collective bargaining agreement after Karen Zimmer failed to give back money she was allegedly overpaid.

Zimmer, who retired July 1, 2015, was notified in November of that year that she had been accidentally paid about $3,500 while she was still a member of the workforce.

Last February an arbitrator in the case sided with Zimmer and the union, finding the collective bargaining agreement did not extend to retirees — even though Zimmer was an employee at the time — and he therefore didn't have powers to compel her to pay the WRHA back.

The WRHA applied for the judicial review in the hopes of having the decision set aside, arguing arbitrator Patrick Riley's decision was unreasonable and he did have jurisdiction to decide whether the money should be paid back.

During the judicial review held in September, lawyers for the union argued Zimmer's retirement and the fact the WRHA discovered the overpayment after she was retired mean she is now exempt from the collective agreement.

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sadie Bond ultimately sided with the union's position.

"I find that the arbitrator's reasons demonstrate the existence of justification, transparency and intelligibility sufficient to satisfy the test for reasonableness," reads Bond's April 3 decision.

"This is not a case where there is no line of analysis with the arbitrator's reasons that could reasonably lead from the facts before him to the conclusion at which he arrived."

1,200 health-care employees were overpaid

In January 2017, the health authority said clerical errors led to hundreds of overpayments totaling $1.2 million between 2012 and 2015, and asked employees to return the money.

The health authority has previously said it believes the majority of the overpayments stemmed from clerical errors such as late paperwork, data entry slip-ups when filling out time sheets or accidentally paying staff twice for the same work period.

Just over 1,200 health-care employees were overpaid in all, and the majority received less than $1,000 over their regular base salary. No pattern to the overpayment mix-ups has been identified, and health-care workers across departments were affected.

The health authority started sending letters to employees asking them to repay the money in April 2015, after hiring a small investigative unit to crunch numbers and identify who was overpaid and how much.

By November 2017 the organization had managed to recover half of the money, but last fall the WRHA said it was still waiting on more than 400 employees to return the remaining $562,000 they were allegedly overpaid.

In September the WRHA sued five former employees it says were overpaid.

When contacted Thursday, the WRHA wouldn't say if those civil suits are still before the court or whether or not they are pursuing other former and current employees for payment.

More from CBC Manitoba: