Vaccine clinics for kids offered as meningococcal disease immunizations drop: Winnipeg health authority

Parents of children born during, or just before, the COVID-19 pandemic are being urged to consider making an appointment to get childhood vaccines for their kids in light of a concerning drop in immunization rates, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says.

Children born in 2019, 2020 and 2021 may have missed their meningococcal C conjugate (men-C-C) vaccine, which provides protection against meningococcal disease caused by the type C strain, the health authority said in a Wednesday release. It's recommended children get that vaccine at 12 months of age.

Data tracked by Manitoba public health, which compiles vaccination rates by birth cohort, shows immunization rates for the meningococcal vaccine dropped by 6.2 per cent in 2021, compared to 84 per cent coverage prior to the pandemic, the health authority said.

To increase uptake, the health authority has scheduled a number of vaccine clinics in the city, which will also offer the MMRV vaccine against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (or chickenpox).

High immunization rates in a community are a key way to prevent infection and protect vulnerable people who cannot be immunized for medical reasons, the health authority said.

Meningococcal bacteria are common in the environment and transmitted through the respiratory tract, the WRHA's news release said.

When infants and young children are exposed and are not vaccinated, they are at significant risk of contracting meningococcal disease, which can present as blood or brain infections.

Although the disease is rare, it can be serious and cause lifelong problems such as brain damage and long-term disability from severe complications.

One in three children develop permanent complications, and one in 10 die, even with treatment, according to the health authority,

The meningococcal and MMRV vaccines are also available at any time at a doctor's office, walk-in clinic or Connected Care clinic.