8-year-old's cast-a-can poll measures voting intentions, generosity
Boy's informal poll collected food for Winnipeg Harvest
One young Winnipeg pollster has his finger on the pulse of not only the voting intentions of his neighbours, but also their generosity.
Among people who dropped off cans in the bins, council candidate Sherri Rollis is the favourite. Incumbent Brian Bowman received the most donations out of all mayoral candidates.
"My dad came up with the idea of doing councillor, then the councillor got way more stuff than the mayor," Maxwell said.
This is the third campaign Maxwell has conducted this kind of poll, Winnipeg Harvest assistant director Colleen McVarnish said. The first time, he raised about 300 cans, which means he's more than tripled the amount of donations raised.
"When you think of an eight-year-old helping Winnipeg Harvest, just kind of go to your inner self and go like, 'If an eight-year old can do it, why can't I?'" said McVarnish. "And then go into your cupboard, find a tin for the bin, go to your local grocer and drop it in the bin."
Maxwell also had a bin to gauge support for the plebiscite on whether to open Portage and Main — the "Yes" side won.
