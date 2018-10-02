8-year-old's cast-a-can poll measures voting intentions, generosity

One young Winnipeg pollster has his finger on the pulse of not only the voting intentions of his neighbours, but also their generosity.

Eight-year-old Maxwell Oliver used the race for mayor and councillor as the premise for his Thanksgiving fundraiser in support of Winnipeg Harvest. 0:36 Eight-year-old Maxwell Oliver used the race for mayor and councillor as the premise for his Thanksgiving fundraiser in support of Winnipeg Harvest, which raised more than 1,000 cans of food, weighing almost 400 kilograms. In early September, he set up bins outside his house on Maplewood Avenue in Riverview, each marked with the name and picture of the candidates.

Among people who dropped off cans in the bins, council candidate Sherri Rollis is the favourite. Incumbent Brian Bowman received the most donations out of all mayoral candidates.

"My dad came up with the idea of doing councillor, then the councillor got way more stuff than the mayor," Maxwell said.

Maxwell Oliver along with his brother and sister deliver 1,000 cans of food, weighing almost 400 kilograms to Winnipeg Harvest. (Lyzaville Sale/CBC)

This is the third campaign Maxwell has conducted this kind of poll, Winnipeg Harvest assistant director Colleen McVarnish said. The first time, he raised about 300 cans, which means he's more than tripled the amount of donations raised.

"When you think of an eight-year-old helping Winnipeg Harvest, just kind of go to your inner self and go like, 'If an eight-year old can do it, why can't I?'" said McVarnish. "And then go into your cupboard, find a tin for the bin, go to your local grocer and drop it in the bin."

Maxwell also had a bin to gauge support for the plebiscite on whether to open Portage and Main — the "Yes" side won.