Winnipeg guardian charged with sexually assaulting youth in her care, friend

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage youth in her care, as well as a friend of the teen.

Police began investigating in March 2021 when they were called to the woman's residence about a dispute between her and the youth in her care, who was in her early teens at the time.

During their investigation, police say they were told about a history of sexual abuse.

The woman allegedly gave the youth drugs and alcohol and told them to perform sexual acts on men and women in exchange for money and drugs.

The sexual assaults happened in vehicles and at the residence, police said.

A 12-year-old, who was friends with the teen, was also given drugs and alcohol and sexually assaulted by the woman, police said.

Police charged the woman, 32, with numerous sexual offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, procuring sexual activity as a parent or guardian, procuring a minor to for sexual activity, and benefiting materially from sexual services provided by a minor.

Anyone with information about exploitation happening in their neighbourhood can call the Winnipeg police counter exploitation unit at 204-986-3464.

If anyone knows of a person at immediate risk of sexual exploitation, call 911 or the Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222.

