Victim identified in fatal shooting in south Winnipeg
Manitoba·New

Victim identified in fatal shooting in south Winnipeg

Pedram Roshaein, 26, was found dead at a home on Greencrest Avenue near Pembina Highway on May 24.

Pedram Roshaein, 26, was found dead from gunshot wound in Fort Richmond home on May 24

Police were called to the 900 block of Greencrest Avenue on Friday, May 24, after reports of suspicious circumstances. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a homicide that left a man dead in Winnipeg's south end nearly two weeks ago.

Pedram Roshaein, 26, was found dead at a home on Greencrest Avenue, near Pembina Highway in the Fort Richmond area, at about 5:20 p.m. on May 24.

Investigators ask anyone with information regarding Roshaein's whereabouts and activities in the days leading up to his death to contact police at 204-986-6508.

