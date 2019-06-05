Victim identified in fatal shooting in south Winnipeg
Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a homicide that left a man dead in Winnipeg's south end nearly two weeks ago.
Pedram Roshaein, 26, was found dead at a home on Greencrest Avenue, near Pembina Highway in the Fort Richmond area, at about 5:20 p.m. on May 24.
Investigators ask anyone with information regarding Roshaein's whereabouts and activities in the days leading up to his death to contact police at 204-986-6508.
