Lightning ignites grass fire near Kenaston Boulevard in Winnipeg

A grass fire in Winnipeg's Tuxedo Industrial neighbourhood halted train traffic and damaged multiple Hydro poles after it was set off by lightning Friday evening, the city says.

Winnipeg fire crews got to the fire west of Kenaston Boulevard at Lindenwood Drive East around 7:45 p.m., a spokesperson for the city wrote in an email Friday.

Crews had it under control by around 8:20 p.m., the spokesperson wrote.

The fire damaged several Hydro poles and train traffic was halted in the area as a precaution.

The spokesperson said the fire is believed to have been started by lightning.

No buildings were damaged, the spokesperson said. Drivers may face some traffic delays in the area.

