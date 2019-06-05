Large grass fire south of Perimeter caused by human activity, city says

A large grass fire that spread quickly south of Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway Tuesday is believed to have been caused by human activity, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says.

The blaze was reported just before 4:30 p.m., the fire paramedic service said in a news release Tuesday.

Crews found the fire spreading quickly with the wind, extending about half a kilometre west of St. Mary's Road between Paul's Boulevard and Forbes Road.

The fire was outside Winnipeg's water district so crews used water from the Fire Paramedic Service tanker truck, and shuttled water using fire hydrants inside the Perimeter, the release said.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 6 p.m., the release said. Crews were expected to stay on the scene well into the evening.

The service is urging the public to be careful.

"Once again, WFPS reminds residents it is absolutely imperative they exercise extreme caution when doing any sort of burning," the release said.

"Residents should not dispose of smokers' materials on the ground near any sort of vegetation. Butts should also never be thrown from a vehicle window."

All open-air flames — including those in approved fire pits — are prohibited when wind speeds exceed 25 kilometres, the release said, even if residents have a burning permit.