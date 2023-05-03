Winnipeg woman who just turned 99 is hooked on knitting mats for homeless cats

Thousands of adopted cats have been welcomed to their new homes with a blanket made with love by a Winnipeg grandma who just celebrated her 99th birthday — and is still hand-knitting mats for cats.

Gladys Wheeler has been crocheting the mats, which she donates to a local pet store that partners with the Winnipeg Humane Society, for the past 17 years.

"I can't stop myself from making them," she said. "I can't wait to sit and do this. I'm doing it at two o'clock in the morning."

"Our cats and kittens have so appreciated these beautiful blankets," the Winnipeg Humane Society said in a social media post celebrating Wheeler's work last week.

Wheeler also says the cats seem to love having a mat to call their own.

"Once they get a mat, that's theirs and that's where you'll find them," she said.

Wheeler donates her homemade crocheted cat blankets to Best West Pet Foods on St. Anne's Road. The southeast Winnipeg store is a satellite adoption location for the Winnipeg Humane Society, where Wheeler also adopted her cat, Samantha — who now watches as the blankets are made.

Wheeler also gets assistance from her companion Susan Taylor, who visits three or four times a week. Taylor helps out with tasks around the house, including some of the work of crocheting the colourful cat mats.

Wheeler with her cat, Samantha. ( Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

"I started taking the mats home and tucking the ends because they were starting to be more challenging for Gladys to do," she said.

Taylor says it's Wheeler's love for cats that keeps her making the mats, and she'll produce anywhere from half a dozen to a dozen every month.

"It just depends on if she's busy," Taylor said — and last month was a particularly busy one for Wheeler.

"She turned 99 on the seventh of April, so there was a big family party," she said.

Wheeler and Susan Taylor work on a cat mat. (Jeff Stapleton/ CBC news)

The two cat lovers met years ago through Wheeler's daughters.

Now, Taylor says she goes with the Wheelers to stores all over the city to find the right colours and types of yarn to make the unique comfort mats.

Kai Watts is the assistant manager at the Best West Pet Foods store where Wheeler donates her blankets.

Wheeler started crocheting for cats 17 years ago, when her daughter was a pet groomer at store, said Watts.

"Over the years, I would say [she's donated] probably like over 1,000 [blankets]," she said.

Kai Watts is the assistant manager at the Best West Pet Foods where Wheeler donates her blankets. She guesses that over the years, Wheeler has donated over a thousand cat blankets. ( Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Watts says the city's homeless cat population has been a problem for years, which is why Best West became a satellite location for the Humane Society. The store now facilitates adoptions a few times a month.

With every new cat that comes in, they pick a blanket suited for them based on their personality.

Cannelle, an almost nine-month-old cat who's waiting to be adopted right now, has a blanket with warm tones because of her warm beauty, said Watts.

This tabby cat named Cannelle was brought to the Humane Society in April, and is now up for adoption at the Best West Pet Foods location on St. Anne's Road. Watts says they picked a a blanket with warm tones for Cannelle because of her warm beauty. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

When Cannelle does find her forever home, her new family can take the blanket chosen by the staff or pick a new one from the special spot behind the counter where they keep Wheeler's handmade cat mats.

Watts says the cats clearly love her work.

"As soon as you put one of the blankets on their bed, they immediately just go and start kneading on it," she said.

"I've never had a cat not like a blanket."