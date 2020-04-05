Man, 18, charged in connection with graffiti at RCMP HQ, human rights museum, MP's office

Winnipeg police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with three incidents of graffiti in February that targeted the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the RCMP D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue and the offices of MP Dan Vandal on St. Mary's Road.

The man was arrested on Feb. 28, and faces three counts of mischief under $5,000, police said in a news release on Sunday. He was released with conditions, which Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said include that the man is not allowed to go near any of the three buildings involved in the incidents.

The graffiti followed outrage in communities across Canada after police arrested 10 people at a rail blockade near Belleville, Ont.

The blockade went up on Feb. 6, as Mohawks of Tyendinaga demonstrated in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the construction of a $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in that region.

Carver said police were able to make the arrest in part because they got video surveillance from one of the spots that was vandalized.

He said while the man was arrested within days of the incident, they waited to release that news because investigators were still looking into whether other people were involved.

"Often from an investigative standpoint, we don't want to release the fact that we've got one individual and we might be looking for others. It sort of tips off other people," Carver said.

"We believe he didn't act alone. So that's where the investigation sits at this point. There is likely some other suspects that were involved."

Carver would not say how many other people police believe were involved in the vandalism.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.