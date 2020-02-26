Graffiti spray-painted on RCMP HQ, human rights museum, MP's office

Three Winnipeg buildings — including local RCMP headquarters and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights — were vandalized overnight with slogans slamming police and Canada.

Winnipeg police are investigating after the graffiti appeared at those locations and on the office of Winnipeg Liberal MP Dan Vandal, with phrases including "F--- the RCMP," "Shut down KKKanada" and "land back."

Const. Rob Carver said police were made aware of the graffiti Wednesday morning. Investigators believe all the acts of vandalism are connected.

Carver said he couldn't comment on the investigation, or whether investigators have access to any video footage of the buildings.

On a wall leading to the entrance of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, red graffiti asked, "Is this the future you want?"

Graffiti was sprayed on the RCMP D Division Headquarters, as well as on the monument to fallen officers in front of the building. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

John Young, the museum's CEO, said the graffiti reflects polarization and frustration in Canadian society, and a desire to bring attention to issues that matter.

"To be honest, my first instinct was a little of blood boils," he said. "But our mandate is to cultivate reflection, and as we think about it, I think this is a reflection of a very important conversation that is going on in Canada."

It's not appropriate to jump to conclusions about who vandalized the building, he said.

The graffiti highlights the need to address the legacy of colonization in Canada, Young said.

"This is something that we need to wrestle with better as Canadians, the realities of colonization," he said.

"I don't condone graffiti, but I think … we need to recognize this is an effort to make expression."

The museum is currently organizing an event to be held in April on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, Young said.

The museum has contacted police "as a matter of protocol," he said, and will give them security footage.

Young wouldn't comment on the cost of removing the graffiti.

Graffiti on the Canadian Museum for Human Rights asks 'Is this the future you want?' (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The future Young hopes for is a journey of reconciliation, he said in response to the graffiti's question "Is this the future you want?"

"This will not be the last challenge, and neither is it the first challenge, but it invites all of us to respond with a commitment to continuing the journey together."

Slogans painted on Vandal's office include "Stolen land," "U fail us" and "Do better." Vandal, who is Métis, is the federal minister of northern affairs.

The graffiti follows outrage in communities across Canada after police arrested 10 people at a rail blockade near Belleville, Ont., on Monday.

The blockade went up on Feb. 6, as Mohawks of Tyendinaga demonstrated in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs who oppose the construction of a $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in that region.

Graffiti reading 'Stolen land' appeared overnight at the office of Saint-Boniface-Saint Vital MP Dan Vandal. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Carver wouldn't say who police believe is responsible. He said he doesn't believe graffiti will impact public opinion.

"I don't see how someone thinks that's going to change the opinion of regular citizens. As a matter of fact, I think it probably hardens opinions," Carver said.

"My guess is it's counterproductive, but I understand the passions involved, and the intensity of the concerns."