Winnipeg governance review in limbo after no qualified bids received

A review of the way the City of Winnipeg is governed is on hold because nobody qualified wants to do the job for $175,000.

City council set aside cash in the budget this year for Winnipeg's first citywide governance review since 1997, when consultant George Cuff recommended the dissolution of the non-elected board of commissioners and giving more power to the mayor and city councillors.

Former Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt and Coun. Janice Lukes, then representing South Winnipeg, in 2017 pushed for a new governance review, arguing too much power was consolidated in the hands of the executive policy committee and too little information flowed to non-EPC councillors.

In what many councillors perceived as a goodwill gesture, Mayor Brian Bowman agreed to devote $175,000 toward a new governance review in 2018.

The city issued a request for proposals from firms interested in looking at how other Canadian cities are governed, recommending prospective changes and then talking to the public about the them.

When the bid period closed, however, only one company applied — and the city rejected the applicant.

"The evaluation team determined there was not a proponent that met the qualifications," city spokesperson Kalen Qually said in a statement.

The city isn't sure how to proceed, he added. Bowman's office said council awaits that decision.

Lukes, now representing the new Waverley West ward, said the city should consider offering more money to a prospective consultant.

"Good governance is critical to a well-functioning city. I guess we have to go back to the drawing board," she said in an interview, pointing to the 21-year gulf between governance reviews. "Large companies review their processes annually."