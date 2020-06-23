Déjà vu after car crashes into Winnipeg thrift shop for 2nd time

A hole in the side of a Winnipeg thrift store is boarded up after a car crashed through the store's brick wall on Monday morning — the second time in just over a year a car has driven into the shop.

Charlotte McTavish, the general manager of the Canadian Goodwill store on Pembina Highway, said she got a phone call about the latest crash just after 4 a.m. Monday.

"Honestly, I thought I was a joke. As soon as they said no, it wasn't a joke, I got dressed, went down there, and when I got there the car was still in … the side of our building," she said on Tuesday.

McTavish said police told her the driver got out of the vehicle on his own and was taken to hospital.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said he was in stable condition.

She said police estimate the driver was travelling around 90 kilometres an hour in the 60 km/h zone and went over the median before crashing into the Goodwill.

WATCH | Surveillance video captures Monday morning crash:

Surveillance footage from inside the Goodwill on Pembina Highway in Winnipeg caught the moment a car crashed into the building. 0:10

McTavish said it feels like déjà vu for staff, after a car crashed into the building in March 2019.

The building went up in flames when a car crashed through the front window on the morning of March 26, 2019.

Three staff members and three customers were inside at the time of that crash, but escaped before emergency crews arrived.

The thrift store was closed for 10 months while repairs were done.

Last March, a car crashed into the Goodwill Store on Pembina Highway, then burst into flames. (Submitted by Loralie Mckelvey)

McTavish was overwhelmed when she saw the damage on Monday.

"I cried. I am honestly just thinking about it now. It's tough to see because of the first time that it had happened and it took us so long to rebuild it … and thinking, 'Oh no, we can't be back here,'" she said.

The building was being examined Tuesday to determine the cost of the damage and ensure it's safe to open its doors.

Along with the wall, the car took out some small appliances, a table and some chairs.

"Thankfully [the damage] wasn't as extensive as the first one," McTavish said.