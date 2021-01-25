Extra! Extra! Winnipeg woman reports good news in weekly newsletter

After months of doom scrolling, a Winnipeg woman is devoting some time to reporting the good news she hears each week.

Jessica Dearborn, a resident life co-ordinator at the University of Manitoba, is the author of the Good Newsletter — a newsletter devoted to highlighting positive current events, and showcasing local businesses or artisans. Last week, she even introduced a playlist called Good Tunes.

The newsletter was born as a way to break away from the news cycle of 2020, Dearborn says.

"I just found that myself and my friends would just sit and doom scroll all the time, because this is the world right now," she said.

"I wanted to force myself to look for good news — locally and also in the world — and just look for fun facts and stuff to tell my friends."

Dearborn started the newsletter shortly before Winnipeg was put under red level, or critical, COVID-19 restrictions on Nov. 2, 2020. The Good Newsletter is now on its 12th issue and reaches about 50 subscribers from Winnipeg, as well as northern Canada, British Columbia and Minneapolis, Minn.

Despite reopening slightly this weekend, Manitoba is still in a partial lockdown. As a result, Dearborn often finds herself on her phone, scrolling through apps such as TikTok or Reddit.

Throughout the week, she takes note of positive news or fun facts that she comes across and researches them later. Then, usually on Sunday evenings, Dearborn will sit down with a cup of coffee or glass of wine and write that week's issue of the Good Newsletter.

Subscribers can write in their own good news stories, but primarily Dearborn writes the content and her brother — who Dearborn refers to as the editor-in-chief — vets the newsletter before it gets sent out each Tuesday.

There's no specific target audience for the newsletter, Dearborn says.

"I just think that people should have a little bit of good news in their inboxes these days."

The letter coming out this week will focus on parts of last week's inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, including outfits attendees wore, youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, and Sarah Fuller, a women's soccer and men's football player at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., who introduced U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris during the inauguration celebration.

Dearborn will also feature cooking recipes she picked up from TikTok and some good news stories people sent in, she said.

During a time like the COVID-19 pandemic, it is completely normal for people to feel physically and mentally exhausted, as well as show symptoms of depression, said Geneviève Beaulieu-Pelletier, a psychologist and associate professor at the University of Quebec in Montreal.

"Everything that makes us feel good, we really want to prioritize right now," said Beaulieu-Pelletier.

Getting enough sleep, limiting news consumption and finding activities that stimulate the brain or body, whicha person actually enjoys, are important right now to protect mental health, she said.

Anyone noticing that their mental health is starting to strain should find a way to name the emotions they're feeling, she said. That could be as simple as writing them down, calling a friend, or speaking with a professional counsellor.

"By putting it in words, I'm able to regulate [my emotions]. So it will stop creating pressure, then I can see the transformation and possibly find a solution," said Beaulieu-Pelletier.

But something such as the Good Newsletter practises gratitude, which forces a person to look beyond the negative, she said.

"Despite the stress, despite the difficulty … what is there in my everyday life, in my collective life, that is going well? There are good things. It is necessary to learn this concept," she said.

"Psychologically, [practising gratitude] can raise the level of our well-being and make us proud of more things."