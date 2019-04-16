Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg golf courses to tee off for season starting Friday
City of Winnipeg golf courses are set to swing into the 2019 season later this month, the city says.
Two of the City of Winnipeg's four golf courses will open for the season on Friday, the city says. The other two are set to open the following week. (Will Hughes/Shutterstock)

Call it a signal weather is on the upswing.

City of Winnipeg golf courses are set to hit off their 2019 season starting this week, the city says.

Harbour View Golf Course and Recreation Complex on Springfield Road and Kildonan Park Golf Course on Main Street will both open for the season on Friday, the city said in a release Tuesday.

Windsor Park Golf Course and Crescent Drive Golf Course will get their start the following Friday, April 26.

Windsor Park and Kildonan Park golf courses are 18 holes. Harbour View and Crescent Drive are nine-hole courses.

Corrections

  • An earlier version of this story indicated Crescent Drive Golf Course is an 18-hole course. In fact, it is a nine-hole course.
    Apr 16, 2019 2:49 PM CT
