Winnipeg golf courses to tee off for season starting Friday

Call it a signal weather is on the upswing.

City of Winnipeg golf courses are set to hit off their 2019 season starting this week, the city says.

Harbour View Golf Course and Recreation Complex on Springfield Road and Kildonan Park Golf Course on Main Street will both open for the season on Friday, the city said in a release Tuesday.

Windsor Park Golf Course and Crescent Drive Golf Course will get their start the following Friday, April 26.

Windsor Park and Kildonan Park golf courses are 18 holes. Harbour View and Crescent Drive are nine-hole courses.

