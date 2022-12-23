Winnipeg Goldeyes tap former RailCats boss Greg Tagert as 4th manager in team history

The new manager of the Winnipeg Goldeyes is no stranger to the American Association of Professional Baseball.

Winnipeg has tapped Greg Tagert as the fourth manager in franchise history, a Thursday news release from the team said.

The Vacaville, Calif., product follows Rick Forney, who spent 26 years with the Goldeyes, and managed the club from 2006 to 2022.

Forney led the team to three American Association championships (2012, 2016 and 2017).

Tagert, 59, has 27 years of professional baseball experience, including managing the Gary SouthShore RailCats from 2005 to 2021.

Over that time, he led the Indiana team to 12 winning records, nine post-season appearances and three league titles — 2005 and 2007 in the Northern League, and 2013 in the American Association.

Tagert's first managerial position came in 1995 with the Frontier League's Ohio Valley Redcoats, and he has amassed an all-time managerial record of 1,265 wins, 1,117 losses. He's one of only six managers in the history of modern independent baseball to win more than a thousand games as a manager, the Goldeyes said in the team's news release.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on May 11 on the road against the RailCats. Winnipeg's home opener is May 19 versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

