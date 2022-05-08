The Fish that flew

Who says an expansion team has to suck? The 1994 Winnipeg Goldeyes, a team built from scratch, certainly didn't.

Twenty-eight years later, it almost feels as though the Goldeyes are a new team again. They have rebranded and will play their home-opener Friday evening at Shaw Park to begin the 2022 American Association season. It's a home opener that's been a long time coming.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.