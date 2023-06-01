City lease deal with Winnipeg Goldeyes advancing, but some obstacles remain

City councillors moved closer to finalizing a land lease agreement with the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Thursday, three years after council originally approved the terms and conditions.

The property and development committee passed a number of amendments to the deal negotiated with the baseball team in 2020 for its lease of Shaw Park, the stadium built for the team on city-owned land, which opened in 1999.

One amendment changed the primary use clause to allow for entertainment events, while the original was limited to sports.

Another alteration extended the timeline of the 15-year deal, which originally would have expired on July 28, 2038, in the middle of the season, to Dec. 31, 2038.

In addition, the portions of a nearby parking lot that may be used for future rapid transit development were clarified.

Originally, the terms and conditions identified the entire property as required for transit's needs. Now, the portion of the parking lot that may be used is limited to the area at 41 Westbrook St.

Mark Newman, counsel for the Goldeyes, spoke as a delegate at the meeting on Wednesday.

The team supports the amendments approved by councillors, Newman said. But he also requested further changes not included in the package.

Newman asked the committee to change the name of lease holder from the Winnipeg Goldeyes to Riverside Park Management, the non-profit parent corporation of the team. This would allow the team to apply for grants to fix up the stadium.

Newman also wanted the city to increase the compensation to the team for any potential lost parking from rapid transit development, from $50 per stall, per year to $50 per stall, per month. He said that would be more in line with how the city assesses taxes on the property.

The committee unanimously passed the amendment package as is, without the changes Newman requested, although Coun. Evan Duncan expressed some concerns.

"If there's potential loss of revenue from this parking situation that Mr. Newman identified, and there would be some obviously upgrades to the ball park reaching it's 25 year mark here, I would not want to see wording in a lease agreement hamper the future of a baseball club," Duncan said.

Speaking after the meeting, Newman couldn't say how not getting the additional changes would affect the deal.

"It is a very important issue and as the councillors noted, this matter is going to come back before [executive policy committee] and certainly it's going to be a matter of further discussion," he said.

The deal will go to council for a final vote.