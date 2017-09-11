Winnipeg Goldeyes hope to make run for home after season spent on the road

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are pitching a couple of plans for this season but hoping for the one that puts them back in their own ball park.

"It's been extremely challenging" to navigate the unknown and make concrete plans, said Sam Katz, owner of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball team.

"We're hoping to have a much better idea by approximately the third week of April."

The Goldeyes — the only Canadian team in the 12-team league — played their home games in Fargo, N.D., last season after the international border was closed due to COVID-19.

Last season "was very strange and unique for all of us trying to understand and come to grips with what was going on," Katz said. He never expected his team would be looking at the same possibility a full year later.

All that is known for sure at this point is the Fish are set to open their schedule on May 18 in Sioux Falls against the Canaries. Their home opener at Shaw Park is scheduled for May 21 against the Chicago Dogs.

The team is looking at two scenarios right now and both depend on the status of the border, Katz said. If it opens again the Goldeyes will be based in Winnipeg.

The field and stands were silent at Shaw Park last season as the Goldeyes played in the U.S. and were based in Fargo. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

If not, the season would start from a temporary base in the U.S. then shift over to Winnipeg "when everything is back to whatever normal will be," Katz said.

"At some point in time, no one knows — is it going to be June or is it going to be July, no one knows for sure — but we do believe that the more the vaccines are rolled out, the border will open up. So we do believe we'll be able to play on both sides of the border."

The team has safety measures set to go at Shaw Park that include designating different entrances and washroom facilities for fans based on where their seats are located. There would also be seat-side service so people aren't meandering the concourse, Katz said.

Hand-washing stations would be set up, capacity would be limited to one-third and Katz hopes to have temperature readers and rapid COVID-19 tests available on site.

"We want to make sure everybody feels safe, not only our fans but our players and our staff," he said, adding that a number of players who live in the U.S. have already been vaccinated.

The rollout of vaccines in Manitoba is positive, which is driving Katz's optimism, but he said things can quickly swing the other way in terms of coronavirus cases suddenly soaring.

"Certainly we'll pray that doesn't happen, for everybody's sake," he said.

Asked if he worries about the financial stability of the team, which he founded in 1994, Katz said it is definitely on his mind.

"It's no secret that if you're not selling tickets and you're not playing at home, you're not getting much revenue," he said.

"So we've gone quite a long time without any earned revenue and we're hoping that comes to an end. We're very optimistic we'll be able to play in Shaw Park this summer."