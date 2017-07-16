Trio of Goldeyes chosen to play in American Association All-Star Game

Three Winnipeg Goldeyes players have been chosen to play in the American Association All-Star Game later this month, the team announced Friday.

Infielder Wes Darvill, left-handed pitcher Mitchell Lambson and right-handed pitcher Victor Capellan will team up in the North-vs.-South-style game at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn., on July 23, the Goldeyes said in a press release.

All three won the American Association championship with the Goldeyes in 2017. Darvill and Capellan also won the trophy with the team in 2016, according to online player bios.

2019 ALL-STARS have been announced!! We are happy to say Mitch Lambson, Wes Darvill and Victor Capellan will be repping the North at CHS Field on July 23. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoGoldeyes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoGoldeyes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Allstars?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Allstars</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/nPV7JeOcK4">pic.twitter.com/nPV7JeOcK4</a> —@Wpg_Goldeyes

League managers and media representatives voted Darvill to be the starting shortstop, the press release states.

The infielder, who hails from Langley, B.C., has made three errors in 52 contests, and leads the league with a .986 fielding percentage. In his 11th professional season, and third with the Goldeyes, Darvill is batting .313 with 33 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 20 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 13 attempts. He will turn 29 years old three days before the all-star game time.

SS/3B Wes Darvill <a href="https://twitter.com/FlatgroundBats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlatgroundBats</a> <br><br>- .310/.380/.462 in 209 PA<br><br>- 12% K rate<br><br>- Leads <a href="https://twitter.com/AA_Baseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AA_Baseball</a> SS w/ .986 FLD%<br><br>- Voted to All-Star Game as starting SS<br><br>- 58 for 63 in SB attempts during three years in AmAss.<br><br>- 5 championships in last 6 years<a href="https://twitter.com/WesDarvill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WesDarvill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Wpg_Goldeyes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wpg_Goldeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/M4J9V5RLaU">pic.twitter.com/M4J9V5RLaU</a> —@growcasting

Born in California, Lambson has entered his ninth season of professional baseball, and his third with the Winnipeg team. The 27-year-old pitcher is 5-2 in 11 starts this season, and ranks eighth in the league in ERA (3.08), second in strikeouts (67), and first in innings pitched (79.0). The lefty set a career-high with 11 strikeouts over eight-plus innings while picking up a victory against the Sioux City Explorers on June 26.

Capellan, 29, who re-signed with the Goldeyes in February, is playing his fourth season with the squad. The right-handed pitcher originally from the Dominican Republic, leads the league with 18 saves.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Wichita Wingnuts 18-2 at Shaw Park — after forcing Game 5 in the longest game of the team's history — to win their second straight American Association championship in 2017. (Winnipeg Goldeyes)

The Goldeyes sit in fourth place in the American Association's North Division with a record of 28-24 going into Saturday night's game in St. Paul. The Saints are second in the division, 5½ games ahead of the visitors.