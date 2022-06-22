Firefighters endorse Murray's run to reclaim job as Winnipeg's mayor

The union representing Winnipeg firefighters has endorsed Glen Murray's campaign to reclaim his job as the city's mayor.

The United Firefighters of Winnipeg have endorsed his attempt to win back the job he left in 2004, after spending six years in the mayor's office, Murray tweeted on Monday.

The UFFW regularly endorses candidates at both the municipal and provincial level, but did not endorse a candidate in the 2018 Winnipeg mayoral race.

The firefighters endorsed Heather Stefanson in the 2021 Progressive Conservative Party leadership race in Manitoba.

Former UFFW president Alex Forrest said hundreds of firefighters purchased PC party memberships in that race, which Stefanson won by a margin of 363 votes.

CBC News has asked Murray for comment on the UFFW endorsement.

I'm incredibly excited to announce the formal endorsement by the United Firefighters of Winnipeg for my candidacy for Mayor. I will work in partnership with them to help make Winnipeg a safer city. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpgpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpgpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wpg2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wpg2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/xDQiLim8Ee">pic.twitter.com/xDQiLim8Ee</a> —@Glen4Wpg

Former councillor backs Gillingham

Mayoral candidate Scott Gillingham also picked up an endorsement today.

Former Point Douglas city councillor Mike Pagtakhan, who served from 2002 until 2018, is backing Gillingham's run for mayor, the candidate's campaign announced Monday.

Gillingham, the outgoing councillor for St. James, served alongside Pagtakhan for one term.

Along with Gillingham and Murray, nine other candidates are running for mayor: Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.

The municipal election is on Oct. 26.