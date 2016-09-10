Curbside giveaway on this weekend in Winnipeg

It's the season for spring cleaning, and this weekend, Winnipeg is embracing the purge.

The City of Winnipeg's spring giveaway weekend runs Saturday and Sunday, giving residents the chance to clear out their closets and shop their neighbours' stash.

Here's how it works:

Put unwanted household items at the curb on your front street.

Label each item with a "free" sticker or sign.

Store items that you don't want to give away out of sight.

Remove unclaimed items from the curb by dusk on Sunday.

Examples of giveaway items:

Books, CDs and DVDs.

Furniture, electronics and small appliances.

Sports equipment and toys.

Yard and gardening tools and equipment (e.g., lawn mowers, snowblowers, rakes, shovels).

Kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, pots and pans.

Unwanted gifts.

Construction material (e.g., nails, paint, wood).

Clothing.

Do not put out:

Items that could be unsafe, including lawn darts, baby walkers, infant self-feeding devices and baby bottles containing bisphenol A (BPA).

Items infested with bedbugs (e.g., mattresses, furniture, bedding).

Toilets with a flush volume of 13 litres or more.

For more information on giveaway weekends, visit the city's website.