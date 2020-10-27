Winnipeg girl missing for nearly a week

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a week.

Nevaeh Roundhead was last seen on Oct. 20 in the River Heights area.

She is five feet one inch tall, 110 pounds with a small build, with long brown hair shaved on the sides. She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured AC/DC hoodie, green pants, black shoes and carrying a black backpack.

She is known to frequent the Polo Park area, police say.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the missing persons unit of the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250.