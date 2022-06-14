Repairs underway at Exchange District heritage building after city warns of potential collapse

Repairs are underway at a high-profile heritage building in Winnipeg's Exchange District after a city inspector warned it could collapse.

The city ordered immediate repairs in May to 92 Arthur St. — a six-storey heritage building formally known as the southern portion of the Gault Block — after a building inspection found a badly crushed beam supporting the uppermost floor of the 119-year-old structure.

A structural engineer hired by building owner Dennis Boyko reported the damage to the city, which issued a "mitigate unsafe condition" order on May 12.

Boyko proceeded to shore up the sixth floor but also appealed the order, arguing the city exaggerated the risk of collapse.

"I can't understand how the one deficient beam can bring down [or] implode an entire building," he told city council's property committee during an appeal hearing on Tuesday.

"Has there ever been a building collapsing in the entire history of the city of Winnipeg?"

Council's property committee dismissed his appeal, though chair Cindy Gilroy expressed sympathy for Boyko and other heritage building owners.

"That is, I think, a struggle for many, many people, to make sure they can afford to do the maintenance that is required," the Daniel McIntyre councillor said.

"However, when it comes to safety, they have to make sure the utmost safety of people inside the building is at the forefront of everything."

Boyko, who declined a formal interview, said the crushed beam was damaged by seeping rainwater. He told the property committee that a week-long closure ordered by the city cost his retail business, Red River Book Store, thousands of dollars in sales.

The Gault Block is best known for the tunnel that runs through its midsection, connecting Arthur Street with King Street.

The first four storeys of the north side of the block, which has a separate owner, were built in 1900, according to Heritage Winnipeg. A two-storey addition and the six-storey south block were added in 1903.

Red River Book Store is the main business in the south side of the Gault Block. The north side of the block, which faces Old Market Square, is home to Artspace and Cinematheque.