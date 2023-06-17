Winnipeg house fire leaves one dead, two brought to hospital

One man is dead following a house fire on Saturday morning, which is under investigation, Winnipeg police said in a statement.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at a home in the 600 block of Furby Street at about 5 a.m. Saturday, the city said in a news release. The paramedics took a man in critical condition, who later died, and two other people, in stable condition, to the hospital.

Earlier, firefighters rescued one person from the building, while two others got out on their own, the city said in a release.

Firefighters had the fire under control by about 6:20 a.m., the city said.

The home sustained "significant damage" from the fire, the cause of which is being investigated by the homicide unit.

An autopsy for the man who died is also pending, police said in a separate news release.

Anyone with information about this fire can call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

