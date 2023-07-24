Furby Street home demolished after 2nd blaze in 2 months

A vacant home in Winnipeg's West End was demolished by the city on Sunday after suffering its second fire in just over a month, and one nearby resident says he hopes that's the end of it.

Last June, a house fire at 689 Furby Street fatally wounded a 33-year-old man and injured two other people . Police previously said they are investigating the fire as a homicide.

Fire crews responded to reports of another blaze at the home shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and declared it under control about half an hour later, a Sunday news release from the city said.

No one was found inside and no injuries were reported after the Saturday fire, according to city.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service determined that the house's structural integrity was "compromised" and ordered an emergency demolition that took place on Sunday morning, the city said.

One man died after a house fire on 689 Furby Street last June, which is pictured prior to its Sunday demolition. The homicide unit is investigating the cause behind the blaze, according to police. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

City crews spent about half an hour demolishing what remained of it on Sunday morning, according to Rupesh Mongha, who lives two doors down.

He says the house was originally occupied before the fatal fire, but had ongoing problems with trespassers in the area afterwards, so he's glad to see it gone.

"People are coming and going," Mongha told CBC News on Sunday. "They come and go in our house also. They don't value the boundary and all that."

The house right next door to him is also now vacant after a February fire, but he said it was vacant before the fire and attracted trespassers as well.

Mongha wants to see more community and foot patrols in the area. He says he's had to call the police many times about trespassers in nearby vacant homes, but they take a long time to respond if they come at all.

"It's just like a normal thing here."

Police previously said the homicide unit is investigating the cause behind the June fire at 689 Furby Street.

They're asking anyone with information about the incident, or the events leading up to it, to call investigators at 204-986-6508. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).



The cause of Saturday's fire is still under investigation.