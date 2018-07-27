Hate lineups? Here are 6 'under the radar' picks at the Winnipeg Fringe Festival

If you feel a certain tension in Winnipeg this weekend, blame the Fringe Festival.

The 31st edition of the annual theatre festival ends Sunday — which means serious fringers are scrambling to see the hit shows before the fest wraps up.

That can mean sellouts and long lineups to get tickets for some of the popular shows and big names at the festival.

But with 178 shows on offer, many are flying a little more under the radar.

So if you hate the idea of standing in a long line for tickets, consider one of these shows — they're all recommended by CBC's review crew, and you might still be able to get a ticket for their last performances (as of Thursday, advance tickets were still available for all of these shows).

Call Girls: If you're looking for light (if slightly raunchy) laughs, this comedy about three women working a phone-sex line comes recommended, particularly for the great comedic performances. It might not be entirely "under the radar" — they nearly sold out a 1:45 matinee on a rainy Wednesday afternoon — but it's a good comedy pick from new talent at the Fringe.

Family Dinner: Speaking of young local talent at this year's festival, this relatively new sketch comedy troupe serves up some good, weird laughs with their snappy collection of sketches. A good bet if you can't get tickets to Hot Thespian Action.

Family Dinner offers up a snappy sketches that will satisfy comedy fans. (Family Dinner)

Ideas Bobert!: Some of the best picks for younger audiences aren't at the Kids Venue this year. This charming physical comedy from Candice Roberts is a good pick for little fringers — or any adult who loves a touching story told through goofy clowning.

Jezebel, at the Still Point: Yes, Ainsley Hillyard gets a bit upstaged by her adorable co-star — a French pug named Jezebel. But this show is also thoughtful, very funny, a little bit "fringey" and deeply moving.

Jezebel the dog with her human co-star, Ainsley Hillyard, in the funny, thoughtful and surprisingly moving Jezebel, at the Still Point. (Tracy Kolenchuk)

Medea and the Argonauts: If you're looking for something deeper in your Fringe experience — but that still features grisly puppet murders — consider this affecting drama from Hailley Rhoda. She offers a remarkably sympathetic portrayal of Medea, the villainess of Greek mythology — and some clever puppet work too.

Scandals of the Boy-Mind: Hidden away in a studio at Prairie Theatre Exchange, Ross McMillan's play about two people falling in love and breaking up — as they're guided and tormented by their inner voices — is well worth seeking out for anyone looking for more experimental Fringe fare.