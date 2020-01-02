Clothing store receives cease-and-desist order from city on closing day

An Exchange District retail store that produced hats and hoodies featuring the City of Winnipeg logo received a legal directive to stop selling the municipal-themed merch — on the clothing company's closing day as a storefront.

In September, streetwear company Friday Knights started selling apparel featuring Winnipeg's two-decade-old "swoosh" logo with one modification: the letters "Win" in Winnipeg appeared in boldface.

"We wanted to make a piece that stood out in a positive way during a darker time in the city's history," said Friday Knights owner Eric Olek.

Friday Knights produced caps like this, featuring the City of Winnipeg logo with the letters "Win" in boldface. The city issued a cease-and-desist letter. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

As an entrepreneur, Olek has had a contentious relationship with city hall. Last year, he complained the city failed to let his business know construction projects were about to begin in the Exchange.

He claimed a drop in foot traffic factored into a decision to shutter his retail store at the end of 2019, after almost three years on McDermot Avenue.

On New Year's Eve, the store's final day of operation, Friday Knights received a cease-and-desist order about the Winnipeg logo merch, which had mostly sold out.

"Please be advised the City of Winnipeg owns exclusive trademark rights to its name and logo," Winnipeg legal services director Doug Brown and city lawyer Zain Khan wrote in the letter, dated Dec. 31.

Business owner has 3 days to respond

The city became aware Friday Knights was using Winnipeg's trademark and logo without permission when someone brought the company's social media accounts to the city's attention, city communications manager David Driedger said in a statement.

"The City of Winnipeg logo and trademark are legally registered to the city and cannot be reproduced without permission," Driedger said.

The city gave the retailer until Jan. 3 to write back and inform the city of its intention to comply, or face unspecified "appropriate action" if it does not.

Olek is calling this ironic after his experience with the city. He claimed he emailed his concerns about construction notification to Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos but only heard back, via phone, after the work was finished.

"I find it funny it takes weeks to hear back from the city about anything but I have three days to respond back when I get a cease-and-desist [letter]," he said.

Friday Knights' last day as a storefront was New Year's Eve. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Santos said her office received a single email from Olek that saw the retailer opine about the construction underway, complain about the absence of notification and seek compensation for his loss of sales revenue.

"Construction and lack of communication in the Exchange is very difficult to manage and I am always trying to find better ways to accommodate, such as having proper notice to ward councillors and affected businesses," she said via text.

The city does not compensate businesses "unless the business had a construction accident" and successfully submits a claim, she added.

'I think it's comical'

Olek said it's not the city's responsibility to ensure his business is successful. He's moving Friday Knights into a warehouse space on Donald Avenue and will no longer operate a store.

Olek's soon-to-be-former landlord, Shawarma Khan owner Obby Khan, called the letter ridiculous in its timing.

"I think it's comical. I think it's pathetic. I think it's embarrassing. I think the city should really take a look at what they're doing," said Khan, who has also criticized the city over construction and parking issues in the Exchange District.

"The hoodie's fantastic. It promotes Winnipeg and that's what we should all want."

Olek said he's not yet sure how he will respond to the cease and desist letter, but said it's par for the course in his line of work.

"I feel you're not a real streetwear brand until you get a cease and desist," he quipped.

Olek described the alteration of the city logo as a parody or satire.

"To my knowledge, copyright infringement is only held against businesses who are using it as parody or satire to deprecate or make a name off somebody else's trademark," he said.

"It's ironic we're getting a cease-and-desist letter for a parody when Mayor [Brian] Bowman rips off Jimmy Kimmel's mean tweets segment on the regular."

In content inspired by a regular feature on Kimmel's talk show, the mayor's office has published three videos where Bowman reads uncharitable tweets about him. Many other public figures have done the same.

Bowman's office said the mayor was unavailable to comment.