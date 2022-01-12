Winnipeg Foundation marks record-breaking year

The Winnipeg Foundation distributed more money to more charities in 2021 than ever before.

The non-profit dispersed $84.9 million to approximately 1,100 charities in the past year, the most in its 100-year history. It also received a record number of donations — 9,613 — totalling $189.8 million, amid the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

